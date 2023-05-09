VILLAGE CENTER GREEN SPACE TO BECOME ATV, TRUCK & TRAILER PARKING LOT- REALLY???
The Wheelock Selectboard made the decision to use the green space next to the historic Town Hall and National Register Historic District for a parking lot for ATVs and their trucks and trailers. To achieve this at their meeting of April 18, all they had to do was disregard Open Meeting Law, ignore clearly stated goals in the Town Plan, not bother with the town ordinance on ATVs and show total disrespect for the citizens and ARPA Committee members who have been working on plans to use the green space for a small park with playground equipment. They took it upon themselves to make this decision without any notice to the community or opportunity for community input.
The town of Wheelock has absolutely no place or provisions for the children of our community. Not one old, rusty basketball hoop – not one swing – not one safe road for them to ride a bike on. But now, we have a place for people from out of town who pay no taxes to park their trucks and trailers for the day so they can travel our back roads and trails while we have to listen to their noise, clean up their trash and pay for the repairs to the damage done to the Class IV roads.
Members of our town are hoping the Selectboard will reconsider this decision and provide a properly warned meeting for public discussion.
