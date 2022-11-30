Hey, wait a minute! (responding to “brief” on FSF “grant”) There is non motorized recreation and there is motorized recreation! The two are completely different (except alpine skiing with “lifts”). So that’s misinformation, if not an outright lie, FSF claiming “non-motorized”.
“Greenwashing” we activists call it, hucksters trying to make motorized wreckreation, “tow plane/gliding/soaring) into non-motorized recreation (hang-gliding/paragliding). In reality, the tow plane is just another way to burn some fossil fuel and make some money off the tourists, and that is all the FSF is. A “cease and desist order” is more in order for that tax delinquent Franconia Soaring Center. Huge carbon footprint and a concomitant “environmental disaster/destruction” . On any day for half the year, it’s like, brace yourself, weather permitting, here in the quiet Easton Valley, I can hear, two miles away, “the tow-plane” rev up the “motor” for another haul up to altitude! For ten minutes the awful mind-numbing noise reverberates in the valley. (Governments use noise to torture people, you know!) I heard (@funeral P.R.) the tow plane in Stowe, I heard (@ funeral -.N.) the tow plane out of Fairlee, Franconia is the worst, with Easton Valley like a bull horn! Cross-country skiing is non motorized recreation, like bicycling/hiking, hang gliding/paragliding. “Motorized wreckcreation”, fossil fuel intensive—> ATVs, ski-lifts, snowmobiles and tow planes, car racing, space-shots.
I was hoping the new owners of Franconia Inn would clean it up. (hint)
Like I said before, the Bush/Sununu petroculture is killing us, fossil fuels are destroying the Planet!
