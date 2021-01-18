Greetings Newport

To the Editor:

My name is Carl P. King and I am announcing my candidacy for Mayor of Newport, VT.

I and other community members strongly feel it is time for a change in mayoral leadership and that a new face is very much needed.

We believe I am the right candidate with leadership skills, solutions and ideas in and out-side the box that will help city council and city management drive Newport into the prosperous future.

