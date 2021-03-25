Gov. Scott
To the Editor:
Greetings,
I am a tax paying home owner in StJ, Vt. I have been watching in astonishment of the bi-weekly news conferences from the state house regarding VT’s response to the Covid-19 State of Emergency here in Vt.. Today RINO Gov. Scott expressed his desire of the Biden Administration to send more refugees to VT to help ‘boost’ the states economy.
I would be most grateful if the news rep from the Caledonian-Record would ask Gov. Scott if his agendas are fueled by pressure from the Progressive/Liberal/Dem leaning law makers from Vt. and the liberal/progressive special interest groups here in Vt., in an attempt to win another term as Vermonts governor? Also does he plan to leave the Republican Party as his agendas are no longer in line with Republican/Conservative interests both here in Vt. and across the nation?
Thank you kindly,
Concerned and frustrated tax VT payer,
Greg Robbins
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
