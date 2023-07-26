If you had to choose between a drag queen or a priest to babysit your child, which would you choose? The attacks on children by priests are so pervasive that it is important for parents to assume any contact between their children and the clergy is demonstrably risky; I can’t say I’ve heard of such pervasive issues with drag queens.
The Jesus people, if they were really interested in protecting children, should be picketing churches and the Vatican. But, of course, they are not sincere about protecting children, indeed, just the other day I saw some Jesus people with their kids holding ‘your going to hell’ type signs and screaming in Littleton across from the Opera House. Tell me those kids aren’t being groomed, crippled for life really, with fictional tales of eternal damnation. To get an idea of what it is like to grow up in these Jesus cults read ‘Forager’ by Michelle Dowd, you’ll see how abusive they really can be. I’ll take a drag show if I had to before I’d let any kid of mine anywhere near a religious cult. These are the real groomers.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.