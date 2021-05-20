“Groundless”
To the Editor:
St. Johnsbury’s Rep. Scott Campbell (D) has responded to criticism of his proposal to make it impossible to sell single-family homes that do not meet stringent energy standards (H.719, 2020) by saying it is “groundless”.
Just this week I came across this report from the UK: “In Britain, the government’s Climate Change Committee is now considering legislation that will make it impossible to sell single-family homes—including those built decades ago—that do not meet stringent energy standards.”
It will be interesting – and alarming – to see if the Campbell proposal to force you to join his fight against climate change by making mandatory energy improvements before you can sell your home turns up in the Climate Action Plan now being assembled in Montpelier under the Global Warming Solutions Act, of which Rep. Campbell was the lead co-sponsor.
John McClaughry
Kirby, Vt.
