Gun Control
To the Editor:
A quote from an article that I just read: “Gun control supporters have made it clear that no amount of gun restrictions will satisfy them-short of total civilian disarmament. So it is up to you gun owners to fight against any and all gun laws even though on the outside one can justify some as reasonable.
Those of you that have money need to join the NRA, get a Life Membership, support gun ownership, vote for gun friendly candidates, certainly not Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and the rest of those bleeding heart liberals, climate control freaks.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
