Gun Control in Vermont
To the Editor:
Dear Vermont legislature, would you please, just this once, focus on the actual pressing issues we face here in Vermont? I’m as left wing as they come but I can’t for the life of me see a need for this most recent move in Montpelier to regulate firearms. It’s no different than the Vermonters who don’t dare to leave home without being heavily armed. The reaction is way out of proportion to the actual threat.
In my 60 years of life on Earth I have never once felt the need to carry a gun to go grocery shopping or get my hair cut. I’ve never felt the need to have a loaded gun to visit someone in the hospital or to pick up kids from daycare. I do carry a loaded gun when I go berry picking though and sometimes I’ll run into a store for a soda with it still in the holster.
It’s time to start living in reality folks. If you think running to the grocery store in Vermont is so dangerous you need a loaded gun you might want to talk to a professional about that paranoia. If you think everyone with a gun in Vermont is a danger and up to no good you might want to talk to a professional about that paranoia.
