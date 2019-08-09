Gun Laws Fix Nothing
To the Editor:
I find it interesting that those of us who target shoot should be limited on our legal and lawful use of guns while those with societal illnesses are not being treated while acknowledged as troubled in school or society.
Guns laws fix nothing.
When I was growing up I never heard of mass shootings only after the television and their news media constant repeated showing of mass shootings.
Perhaps we need laws that actually do address the crime rather than to limit the constitutional rights of the 99.9% of law abiding gun owners.
For those who obey the laws to be limited does not address the problems of why certain individuals violate laws.
Sincerely,
Harriet E. Cady
Deerfield, New Hampshire
