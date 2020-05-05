Guns and Freedom
To the Editor:
The use of weapons is justified in the cases where one is threatened by another person wielding a gun, such as in war. But this is the exception. Guns do not represent freedom. Guns represent oppression. Demonstrators against the the Covid-19 shutdown showed up with assault weapons. What do assault weapons have to do with voicing your opposition to a situation? When I see people carrying guns to a meeting I am reminded of how the Nazis, Soviets, and terrorists used weapons to force their ideas on people. When you cannot convince someone by using normal methods of discourse, some are convinced using force is acceptable. The use of guns is admitting you do not have the facts, knowledge or skills to back up your views. A person carrying a loaded automatic weapon to a peaceful gathering should be treated as a potential mass murderer and dealt with accordingly and as soon as possible. The second amendment guarantees a person’s right to possess a weapon. It is not a license to terrorize fellow citizens.
Bob ‘Connor
Littleton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.