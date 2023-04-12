Guns Don’t Need To Be Controlled
To the Editor:
Even after having a so-called better education for so many years, we still continually hear a call for stricter gun control.
I am nearly 96 years old and was taught nearly 90 years ago that guns don’t need to be controlled. It’s the immoral person that wrongfully uses them that has the need. From my earliest memories my dad had a shotgun and a rifle hanging on the wall and no one ever took either down but himself. It isn’t the gun that needs to be controlled or confiscated, but those whose so-called better education lacked teaching that killing was forbidden when the world was created. There is nothing that will stop the wrongful use of guns except to put back God and His creation in the classroom. If there were no guns, killing would still be happening with the many other ways to accomplish it. When prayer and teaching the truth of creation were forbidden in the classroom, God left and took education with Him.
I was born in the United States of America, nearly 96 years ago, but now live in the Divided States of America which is drifting farther away each day from the country the founding fathers intended it to be.
Never have I seen such a lack of common sense in government as we have today. The way of in-person voting which kept our country the greatest in the world for more than 200 years was discarded for no supervision voting by mail. The highest court in the country bans murder by abortion and there is still a call to continue it. The purchase of an addictive weed such as marijuana made legal to bring more money into government, though it also brings more crime. The list goes on and on. One foolish law after another. One immoral law after another. That is the reason I felt compelled to write my book titled The Last Eve and the reason the question comes to my mind with every new day, how stupid can it get? This morning’s news, April 8th, had much to tell us about the latest gadget called the life watch which is fashioned like the wrist watch, but with the brush of the finger will show the answer to just about any question you have, any question that is, except how do we get a little common sense back into society. Leave the gun alone. It never killed anyone. It is the immoral teaching of evolution instead of the truth of creation, that is taught in so-called better education that has corrupted the minds of so many in the country I once knew when it was the United States of America. The fix needed to stop the murders with guns that we hear of almost every day now has nothing to do with how many guns there are, but rather how many minds have been corrupted by society’s so called better education. A little of what is needed is to let kids know a home again as more than just a place to sleep and their caregivers closer family than their mothers. Outlaw 24-7 as it was in the early memories of my life. Fill churches, not sports stadiums and America will have no more problems of shooting. Wake up America. You’ve been asleep far too long!
Roland Greene
Craftsbury, VT
