Guns, the Human Mind And Prayer

Regarding an article in the June 2, 2022, News & Citizen; heading, Stop Pretending Guns Aren’t Part of our Gun Problem, I don’t think many are pretending because guns certainly are part of it, although certainly not the cause!
It is the human mind that determines to pull the trigger that does the killing!
Far too long we have heard that gun control is the answer. America lost control for moral decency when it listened to the heathen idea to remove prayer from the start of every school day, and when the heathen idea of 24-7 came along. What the mind develops from grade one to the last graduation is what guides most through the rest of their lives.
