Hail Caledonian!
To the Editor:
Being someone who writes frequent letters to the editor is not that bad. It is fair to say however that those of us doing this could have a bone to pick, or maybe a chip on the shoulder, or maybe our heads are up our you-know-whats. Regardless, I for one want to keep my voice alive and the Caledonian seems willing to oblige. This makes the Caledonian unique, not many local papers or platforms are as committed to free speech.
In writing a letter, one hopes for reader acceptance, but sometimes you just end up sounding like an idiot, even to yourself. Fear of humiliation in the eyes of your peers is a powerful force, yet there it is every day, ordinary people putting their thoughts onto paper and page, submitting them to a local audience, maybe to just be ignored. But still the Caledonian maintains a tradition that encourages free and fair public discourse.
Hail Caledonian Record, your journalism, your ethics, and your commitment! You haven’t sold out, and I hope you continue forever to allow fools like me a reasonable place to offer our wisdoms and clever idiocies on local and national topics. The more people speaking out through the Caledonian, the better for at least this part of New England and the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.