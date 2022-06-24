Half Truths, Distraction and Lies
To the Editor:
Ron Willoughby, a self appointed Republican misinformation and distraction spokesperson, treated us to yet another LTE on 6/22. So let’s examine the letter from the top. “The “end” of course is to keep themselves [Democrats] in power no matter what the tactics are.” So who may I ask is trying to elect loyalists in positions that will enable them [GOP] to challenge free and fair elections? Let us look: Jim Marchant, president of America First, won the GOP primary to run for Secretary of State in Nevada. Hedi Przybyla, D.C. journalist, has video recordings of GOP Party operatives meeting with grassroots activists in multiple states to provide poll workers and attorneys to block votes.
Let us skip to some truly cynical and perverted reasoning – not facts just supposition.
Democrats only want to:
*rebuild the Uvalde, TX is to get Latino votes.” Really that’s the reason- not that they care for this suffering community?
*cancel crushing student loans is to get student votes. Not that many people can ever afford a home or a life out of poverty
*have wide open borders to gain votes of illegal aliens. It takes multiple years/steps to gain citizenship. ONLY citizens can vote.
*Indoctrinating students with CRT [critical race theory] to gain Black support. This is a common tactic. Use distraction to avert attention away from real issues. Critical Race Theory is ONLY taught at the college level NOT in public school. And don’t students deserve a honest look at our history. Not the sugar coated one America been pushing since the civil war.
Support Court Packing – That’s really rich. Keeping Obama’s pick from ever getting a hearing, then pushing an appointment through AFTER early voting has started.
Mr. Willoughby please state the “outright lies that are supported by the liberal press and newscasters” you are purporting. How about the opinions delivered as fact by Fox News [my favorite oxymoron] ?
You would have us believe that the U.S. is in its own bubble not connected to the rest of the planet and the democrats are solely responsible our troubles? How about it fossil fuel titans- cut us peons a break while you reap billions in profits. Would you also have readers believe that inflation and supply chain issues are singular to the U.S. and not the rest of the world? And final doesn’t America deserve to understand the scope - from the shameful event of 1/6 and all the failed attempts that led to 1/6. The first EVER failure of the peaceful transfer of power in this country’s history. Do we not deserve to hold ALL of those responsible?
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
