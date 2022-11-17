Hammer Attack
To The Editor:
I am writing today to comment on the attack of Paul Pelosi with a hammer in his own home. Although it was a tragic occurrence, it was no more tragic than the shootings at children in schools, people in malls or people in workplaces, leaving trails of deaths and injuries, sometimes including the gun person or persons who were found to have left clues to their motivation beforehand.
We have people in our nation who want to defund our police departments but then, if they got their way, who is going to help and protect the ordinary citizens in our United States of America? These lawmakers (politicians) in our country set all of their own salaries, bonuses, health coverage’s and pensions, paid for by the taxes they harness us, ordinary tax-paying citizens with. (Oh, I forgot, these lawmakers also set the payments for their office help, travel and more through their allowances for business expenses, (and I question their business politicians do have security coverage paid for by our taxes. Their families do have the same help and protection by city and state police departments that we (ordinary citizens) “enjoy.” If we or our schools want extra police help or protection, we have to pay extra for it, including the schools budgets, which are paid by us through taxes. So after all I have written about what the lawmakers already get, why can’t they hire “extra” police protection for their families and pay for it with the salaries and bonuses they already have set for themselves without any from the ordinary citizen taxpayer’s say in the process. (Whether they deserve the perks they set for themselves or not). Again, I write that the attack on Paul Pelosi in his own home was tragic, but no more than an attack on a non-lawmaker’s family! Do I open some of you readers eyes with my writings? Everything I have written is true!
Another thing for you readers to think about is our health coverage’s with medicare. We all pay Medicare, Part B (taken automatically from our social security and it is a hefty amount each month. I don’t know if the lawmakers even pay that, but I am pretty sure it is covered by one of their self-set benefits. Everyday, all day long and all night long private companies offer a “cover all benefits package” as low as (notice the wording) $0 premium and no co-pay on Medicare Health Advantage plans. I called once to find out what was “cooking” and they told me I would have to give up the plan I was in to get theirs. I refused, as I know what I have and cannot be sure their new plan would continue to be available after I had made the change. If these private companies can offer the aforementioned benefits, I cannot see why the government cannot add these benefits to the original Medicare recipients’ coverage’s (our Part B payments should be enough to cover them, as they are hefty enough already! Maybe they (the government) could easily do it if they did not give so much to the illegal immigrants and refugees who I think don’t deserve it as much as the tax-paying ordinary citizen who does not get the non-citizen “breaks.” It certainly would be a big help to the ordinary citizen on Medicare if we did not have to pay income tax on our Social Security. Some of us might be able to exist in these United States if we had even some of the benefits now given to the ever-increasing number of illegal immigrants and refugees. And we cannot support the whole world, so why is our government dishing out millions, when our National Debt is already over $31 trillion and it will hit at least $35 trillion before President Biden leaves the Presidency?
I have good health coverage, better than a lot of other people, but Medicare will not pay a penny for my home health and help care which costs me over $1,575 per month plus the house maintenance expenses which also are ever rising. But at least I am home and not in one of those assisted living homes where they are dying from usually pneumonia (like my Dad in Minnesota and wife in Vermont). When I die I want to do it at home in my sleep-chair. Good night.
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
