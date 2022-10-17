Handicap Parking Tag Continued

I want to echo the sentiments of Patricia Shine’s letter to the editor published October 12 in relation to Gary Moore’s statement about a handicap parking tag on a motorcycle. Michael Scanlon commented to her letter online stating: “Handicap parking is for people who cannot walk more than a few hundred feet. Unfortunately, lots of people with mental health issues or other medical issues that don’t impact ambulation get handicap stickers.”
I’m sure other readers may have had a similar reaction. I have two friends who have had serious, life-threatening heart conditions since childhood. Both have miraculously far exceeded their predicted life expectancy’s and both have parking permits for people with disabilities. There is no way to know this just by looking at them. In fact, they look like healthy, fit individuals. Sometimes they are able to walk longer distances and sometimes they can’t.
Despite this, they have constantly had to suffer negative and sometimes hateful comments from people who perceive them to have somehow “cheated.” Saying not all disabilities are visible does not mean the writer is talking about mental health or other medical issues. My friends have heard similar stories from many others with disabilities that are not obviously visible. As Ms. Shine says: “It’s in the best interest of all to not assume we know what’s going on based on initial and limited impressions.
