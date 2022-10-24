Happy to Vote for Scott Campbel!

I am writing in full support of Scott Campbell, that he may continIue his good service to our region and the state. I am grateful for his many years of work on retrofitting homes and business for sustainability. I am moved by his respectful, dignified response to challenge. I appreciate his precise clarification of issues, rising above the fray of attacks. Using Front Porch Forum, this newspaper, local meet ups, and one on one conversatons, to clarify, inform, and inquire, to and of, all of us local citizens. I urge you to cast a ballot for Scott Cambell for State Rep. for St. Johnsbury, Concord, and Kirby. I know he will be there for us in housing, in childcare, in workforce training, in infrastructure, and the important amenities of education, mental health, substance use treatment, agriculture, arts, recreation and community develpment.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.