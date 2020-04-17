Hardship Caused High Taxation

To the Editor:

We, the undersigned, wish to express the following views:

The present Dalton Select Board seems to be composed more of a clique that limits citizen participation and works in its own interests, rather than the interests of the town overall.

This Board seems to be controlled by non-Board members and even non-residents that are divisive and mean-spirited individuals who have an agenda that is not working for the best interest of the whole town. Jon Swan and his allies do not speak for the whole town and Dalton residents have endured harassment, personal attacks and public ridicule for too long. Dalton is a small town where neighbors help neighbors and where interested folks should feel free to participate in public debate, even if they disagree.

