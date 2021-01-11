Harrowing Time
To the Editor:
This is a particularly harrowing time as people from all sides of the political spectrum are concerned for the fate of our nation. We feel it is important to speak up and seek truth. We condemn the insurrection in our nation’s capital this past week. The continued support many are giving to violence and untruths subverts the Constitution of the United States of America and the rule of law.
We know that some people are distressed about the results of the recent elections and have raised concerns about their legitimacy. Those concerns have been addressed, including legal challenges that were rejected in 61 cases, (many by Republican judges, some appointed by President Trump), multiple recounts, and certification of the vote count in all 50 states. All constitutionally allowed challenges have been completed. The election has been found fair in the manner our laws set forth for such determinations. The U.S. can and must do better than Germany did with the rise of Hitler in 1933. We need ploughshares, not swords; we need to rebuild, not destroy. We cannot fix what is broken without talking about what brought us here. We cannot heal, nor ultimately survive while we continue to tear ourselves apart. We cannot grow into wellness until we address honestly and openly the terrible steps and wounds that have resulted in our current hostilities.
Lies that have entered our bloodstream have torn this nation apart. And now we face the quadruple pandemics of hatred, white supremacy, lies that have destroyed our confidence in the very institutions that hold us all together, and Covid-19 that is laying waste to the nation and the world. In this time of terrible loss, mistrust, hatred, and fear, we have no choice - we MUST reach out and renew our faith in our mutual humanity. We are lost if we do not bind up the grievous wounds that divide us.
