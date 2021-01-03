Harvest Time in Absurd America
To the Editor:
“The way [Trump] sees it is: Why should I ever let this go?… How would that benefit me?” reported someone who The Daily Beast says has spoken to Trump at length about the subject. The subject is the baseless claim that massive fraud of unbelievable scope robbed him of reelection.
It has been amazing to watch what I view as “my country” disappear into a haze of propaganda, fundamentalist vitriol, and radical economic fundamentalism that equates any tax with theft and finds no government to be the best government (yet claims to eschew anarchy). That ugly process, which thrives on nonsensical ideas—help the poor by ensuring the rich get to keep their money, spread guns everywhere to reduce gun violence, etc.—has been going on for half a century.
But we’ve gone far beyond those absurdities, into an infinitely darker, more dangerous alley with this relentless effort to convince Americans that the pillar of their democracy is rotten through and through. It matters not at all to Trump what harm that effort does to the foundation of the country he so desperately demands to lead. The fact that he plans to continue this demolition of democracy even after the almost certain inauguration of a new president meets my definition of treason; I leave it to others to decide if it meets the legal definition.
