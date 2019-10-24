“Hate Filled Cartoons”
To the Editor:
I’d like to thank the “Record” for the Trump cartoons. At least we get a little chuckle during these difficult times.
For those who don’t like them, I’d like to quote Mick Mulvaney, “GET OVER IT!”.
Arlene Gondar
West Burke, Vermont
