Hate Filled Cartoons
To the Editor:
My family and I would enjoy our subscription to the “Record” if we were not bombarded with nasty, hate filled cartoons degrading Pres. Trump.
Could you ease up a little!
Beverly Larocque
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Publisher’s Note: We often get this complaint. When Obama was President, we heard from his supporters with the same concern. We strive for balance but one challenge is how (almost) universally reviled Trump is among cartoonists. For better or worse, there just aren’t that many flattering portraits of him from which to choose.
