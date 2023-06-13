Hate Never Wins
To the Editor:
Thanks for accepting my letter. Those who know me know that I’m not a big public letter writer. But every once in a while something happens in our neck of the woods that I can’t overlook.
I could write pages and pages and pages about the hatred that surfaced over Drag Queen Story Hour at Week’s Library in Lancaster. As everyone now knows, the event was cancelled due to credible threats of violence…the Library wisely decided the safety of adults and CHILDREN were of ultimate importance. Let that just sink in for a minute…an event for children was cancelled because ADULTS threatened violence. All EMT squads in the surrounding communities of Lancaster were put on notice to be ready to respond. Local and State police were working hard to figure out how to mobilize enough manpower to quell possible violence. Seriously??!!!
The abuse that library staff experienced over the last few weeks is appalling. Not only did threats and abuse occur at the library, the librarian was targeted at her home. I had the pleasure of meeting Librarian Robarts today. You’d be hard pressed to find a kinder, sweeter, more community minded individual in our region. We that understand good over evil need to rally around Librarian Robarts. Whether you agree with Drag Queen Story Hour or not, Librarian Robarts deserves your support! Make no mistake! Peaceful protesting is a hallmark of our Democracy, but this protesting was different. Those who labeled themselves as protesters for this event were NOT. They were thugs; they were cowards (the lion share of abuse was done anonymously); they were individuals who fail to grasp the difference between decency and tyranny. Those who spoke out peacefully over Drag Queen Story Hour are accomplices to the haters because they sat on their hands and allowed threats of violence and constant abuse of library staff to go unchecked.
I’ve tried to think of some way to turn the hatred in Lancaster into something positive. It’s very hard to shine a silver lining on a dark cloud. Protesters will claim victory because the Drag Queen Story Hour was cancelled. But protesters were the big losers in this effort because they’ve helped us identify the hate in our region and have sparked a movement that is committed to removing that hate!
Librarian Barbara Robarts and her staff are heroes! They need to know that the thugs and bullies who’ve made their life hell over the past few works, and continue to do so, will never win.
I encourage everyone in our area to send a card of support to Librarian Robarts and her staff to Weeks Memorial Library, 128 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584. I stopped into the library today, gave them a donation, and thanked them for their efforts. If you can include a small donation with your card of support, all the better. Let’s show the haters that they can never win, because the good that’s been a longstanding hallmark of our North Country will withstand all that is carefully orchestrated to tear us apart.
Thank you,
Gary Briggs
Lunenburg, Vt.
