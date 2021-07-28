“Hateful Hillbillies”
To the Editor:
“In the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat…many people who spout QAnon’s false claims have hatched a new plan: run for school board or local office, spread the gospel of Q, but don’t call it QAnon.” — NBC News’ Ben Collins (July 7, 2021)
You may ask yourself, why would a group of hateful homicidal hillbillies like these crazy QAnon crackpots waste their time on local school boards, when these White supremacist whack jobs can better display their disgusting delusions by running for Congress instead?
Skip running for the local school board, conservative cross-burning anti-Semites, and run for Congress as your fascist fuhrer Orange Hitler commands! (Traitor Trump now reportedly wants to become Speaker of the House, since Putin’s puppet Trump would of course be a sure loser again attempting to take on the popular President Biden in 2024.)
Kool-Aid drinking QAnon cult members are dumb-as-dirt dysfunctional dolts, no doubt, but even with a borderline IQ of 73 like dimwitted Donald Trump, Y’all Qaeda should be woke enough by now to realize following the foolish, pathetic political paths of Marjorie Traitor Greene and Matt “The Molester” Gaetz is pure folly from which the Rapepublican Party will never recover.
Sincerely,
Jake Pickering
Eureka, Calif.
