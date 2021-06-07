Haul Out the Flip-Flops
To the Editor:
With a heat wave upon us, it’s a good time to haul out the flip flops. For years Chris Sununu has shown himself to be pro-choice…. or not. When he was running for governor in 2018, he described himself as pro-choice, saying he supported the 1972 landmark US Supreme Court decision., Roe vs Wade. For those who don’t know or willfully misunderstand it means that he said he believed the choice of whether to terminate a pregnancy or not should be left to the woman and her doctor. When he was an executive councilor he supported funding Planned Parenthood in 2011 and 2014. So far, so good. But wait, there’s more. In 2015 he voted to defund Planned Parenthood based on a sketchy report, since debunked, that Planned Parenthood was selling fetal body parts. It wasn’t.
Obviously he didn’t do his homework. In 2020, Sununu approved a five-figure emergency grant for a crisis pregnancy center, an anti-abortion group that misleads pregnant women to prevent them from choosing abortion. And now in 2021 he has promised to sign a radical abortion ban with no restrictions for rape or incest and with penalties for up to 7 years in prison for the performing doctor. That bill is the work of a NH GOP that has gone completely off the rails. Chris Sununu can’t have it both ways. He can’t flip flop from one idea to the other and have us trust that he cares about the health and welfare of New Hampshire’s women.
Which is it Gov Sununu? Pro-Choice or Anti-Choice?
Betsey Phillips
Bethlehem, N. H.
