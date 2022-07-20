Have We No Shame?

With absolutely no regard for the truth or the well-being of those whose patriotism and sense of duty he denigrated, Donald Trump, then President of the United States, falsely and knowingly accused two civic-minded local election workers, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, of casting over 18,000 illegal votes for Joe Biden and thus stealing Georgia’s 2020 electoral votes from him. (“I only need 11,780 votes, fellas. Give me a break.”). He then argued that they should be imprisoned – sent to jail - for acts that never happened. He has yet to apologize and one assumes that he never will.
Examples of such cruelty abound. Donald Trump might be the worst offspring that hedonistic capitalism has ever produced. He is a moral and physical coward, a shallow, lazy, inveterate liar who has spent a lifetime casually destroying ordinary citizens who step into the path of his ego-addicted rampages.
And yet, as Donald Trump yammers on about a second run for the highest office in our land, a passel of Republican sycophants, like-minded in their viciousness, hope to ride his infamy to their own re-elections. At present, only Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kitzinger, heroes who likely will not be re-elected, stand against this RINO dictator in his quest for power, celebrity, and revenge.
Complain about him all you want..he's what is needed NOW and what was needed THEN. You weren't complaining about gas prices then were you?
