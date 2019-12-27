Have You Forgotten Same-Sex Marriage??
To the Editor:
Oh boy, you’re traditional family value readers will have a field day with this letter! But, we don’t make progress without upsetting the apple cart from time-to-time. It was very disappointing to see NOT ONE same-sex couple cover photo option to vote on for your annual bridal guide contest. I’ll let the other minority groups weigh in on your complete lack of diversity amongst the 19 cover photo options. I have no doubt that all of the 19 male/female couples you’ve shown us are well deserving of gracing the cover of your bridal guide. But that’s not really the point is it? If you follow the general rule of thumb that 10% of the population identifies as LGBTQ then it stands to reason that you should have given us two same-sex couple options to be representative.
I have no idea how you select couples’ photos to compete for the coveted cover spot. You’ll probably tell me you asked for submissions a while ago and there were no same-sex couples who submitted their photos. That would be a fair argument, but that argument begs the question: How much outreach did you do to the LGBTQ community to let them know the contest existed or that they would be welcome to submit photos, or that you had 1 or 2 spots reserved for a same-sex couple in the contest. Let’s face it, The Caledonian Record is notoriously conservative (sidebar: I do applaud your disdain for all that is trump and for educating your readers that not all that is conservative Republican is good). But responsible journalism reserves biased leanings to op-eds and nothing more.
Readers are probably scratching their heads asking “why is this of any importance?”. And here’s why! Institutional homophobia, just like institutional racism, is the toughest form of discrimination to battle. Institutional homophobia is subtle, it’s mainstream and it’s prevalent in our day-to-day living. Your wedding guide cover photo contest is a perfect example. No one at the Caledonian is saying “we won’t allow same-sex couples to compete for the cover photo spot”. None of your readers are demanding that you only allow “traditional” couple photos for the cover photo spot. I may be one of the few to point out the omission (although I suspect a lot of your readers feel the same way I do). But, whether intended or not, the message is the same. For whatever reason, it’s not even an option for a same-sex couple to appear on the cover of your annual bridal guide. And that just sends the wrong message to your readers, regardless of their beliefs, their politics or their experiences.
