Haverhill Highways
To the Editor:
Your recent article about the disputes over the Haverhill highways brings the need to offer more perspective. This dispute is nothing more than a money grab by the Town officials and was admitted as such in a meeting at the end of 2019.
Prior to the arrival of Town Manager Brigitte Codling, the Haverhill Highaway department and the smaller department that serves only Woodsville were harmonious and cooperative with each efficiently serving the needs of their constituents. TM Codling thought that there needed to be changes made and brought the Haverhill selectboard and the Woodsville Commissioners together in late 2019.
It was billed as an opportunity to discuss the funding of Woodsville’s department. At the start of the meeting, instead of having a discussion, she presented her new version of the funding formula and piles of paperwork showing how it was going to be implemented. The discussion had morphed into a presentation of her new system. The word ambush is appropriate. It didn’t go well.
At this or the subsequent meeting, it was clear that when a simple plan to guarantee that each party paid for only their own department, the now ousted selectbard chair blurted out “No! I want them to PAY!” or something very close to that. The true colors were finally being displayed. Haverhill wants the residents who live in Woodsville to pay for both departments despite the fact that the Haverhill highway department provides no services to Woodsville.
The Woodsville folks balk at the unfair taxation. Efforts made to sit down and discuss this are being rebuffed by the Haverhill officials citing the notion that they cannot discuss these issues despite the legal opinion otherwise. Hopefully, the updated selectboard will overturn the efforts of TM Codling to block discussions and begin to represent everyone in Haverhill again.
Sincerely,
Richard Guy
Woodsville, N. H.
