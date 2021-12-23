Haverhill, Let’s Prioritize Education
To the Editor:
On December 13th, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and a day after the Omicron variant was detected in New Hampshire, the Haverhill Cooperative School Board voted to abolish the district’s targeted masking protocol and voted 3-2 for optional masking in all three K-12 schools. This decision went against all federal, state, and local guidance and no local data was used to support this decision.
Haverhill School Board, how do you intend to keep our schools open for in-person instruction given the recent elimination of targeted masking in our schools? I would appreciate a thoughtfully written plan at the January meeting that addresses this concern. Let’s prioritize education and keep our students in school for in-person instruction where they belong.
Thank you,
Charlotte Holt
Woodsville, N. H.
