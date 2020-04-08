Haverhill Library
Dear Editor:
The Haverhill Library Association in Haverhill Corner has served our community for 140 years. Never in all those years has our library been closed to business for more than a few days. But this year’s viral pandemic has closed all libraries, including ours for much of March and the entirety of April, and possibly for longer. Thankfully, in recent years we have expanded our services to include online Internet resources that can be accessed remotely—the EBSCO database, Downloadable Books, Ancestry and HeritageQuest. These services remain accessible to patrons. For questions, residents can contact us through Facebook messaging, email (mail@haverhilllibrary.org) and phone (989-5578—Leave a message, we’ll get back to you.) If you need Internet access, you can access our WiFi from the street in front of our library (Password is “guest”).
We know that this pandemic is testing us all and we want to do all we can to be of use and comfort to the community we serve, while following health and safety regulations.
Best to all, Stay healthy;
