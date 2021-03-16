Haverhill Voters Embrace Change
To the Editor:
With the overwhelming votes on Saturday for a new selectman and “no” on article two, Haverhill voters have sent a clear message of “no confidence” to our select board and town manager, demanding major changes and better leadership. Discontent with our town government didn’t happen overnight. For example, in a letter I sent to town manager and the select board last August (in regard to our decision to disband the Haverhill Entrepreneurial Encouragement Committee), I noted a lack of collaboration and transparency, negativity from the board chair, and a general disregard for the work of volunteers.
I added, “Sadly, similar issues are negatively impacting our town in ways that go way beyond the HEEC. While I personally support the concept of unifying our town’s road crews and fire departments, these initiatives have been implemented so poorly that our town is divided beyond anything I have seen in my many years in Haverhill.” I went on to suggest that, “a little humility and willingness to admit some mistakes could go a long way toward getting Haverhill back on a positive path.”
Sadly, that never happened. But now we have a new opportunity, and I offer a few thoughts.
To the newly elected select board member Mike Graham, I urge you to step up and fully embrace your campaign message of healing and bringing people together. It won’t be easy, but we are counting on you.
To the returning board members, this is a time to pause and regroup. Slash-and-burn tactics, including pitting our firefighters against each other and changing petitioned warrant articles, have been destructive for our town. Working with Mike, we are counting on you to do better, starting with finding a way to hold an open town meeting to discuss and vote on the town budget and warrant articles.
To our town manager Brigitte Codling, I appreciate your hard work and many talents, but leadership is first and foremost about how you treat people. The citizens of Haverhill demand more trust, transparency and teamwork. My bet is that, if you are willing to dig deep within yourself, you can change in ways that can benefit both yourself and our town. But if you are unwilling to make that commitment, I respectfully request that you resign.
To Darwin Clogston, thank you for your service. Those who have never put their name on a ballot cannot understand the courage it takes. When I served as Haverhill’s state representative I was blessed to win six terms, but I had a strong sense of how painful it must have been for those who lost. Darwin, we need people like you who are willing to help make Haverhill a better town. With some self-reflection, you can hopefully come back stronger.
To the people of Haverhill, thank you for demonstrating the power of democracy — what Winston Churchill famously called the worst form of government except for all the others. Yes, it can be pretty messy sometimes. And, sadly, we live in times when too many people are quick to use social media and the internet to disparage others. While we may disagree about politics, everyone is entitled to dignity and respect. Let’s all do our part to treat each other better.
I also want to give a shout out to our moderator Jay Holden, the supervisors of the checklist, town clerk, and the other election officials. A bedrock of democracy is people stepping up to manage the election process, and you have done your part with grace and dignity.
Lastly, I want to emphasize that, despite our problems and challenges, Haverhill has many outstanding qualities and wonderful people. By working together, we can build on these positives to create a better future for our children and future generations.
Sincerely
Douglass Teschner
Pike, N. H.
