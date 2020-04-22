He Can’t Make Or Break The Law
To the Editor:
Governor Scott has issued several executive orders concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. He invoked his vast authority given to him in Title 20 and sections 8, 9 and 11. His power comes from the people . Hopefully he read and remembers subsection 8 of section 9 where it clearly states that he cannot violate the constitution.
Name Wayne Dyer
Groton, Vt.
