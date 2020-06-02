He Forgot About Something
To the Editor:
On June 1st Governor Scott said, “The actions that we’re seeing in cities across the country is the result of decades — actually centuries — of calls for help that went unheard,” He forgot one event, the Civil War.
Wayne Dyer
Groton, Vt.
