He Is Not The King
To the Editor:
Chapter 1, Article 6 of the Vermont Constitution clearly states that all powers of the government are derived from the people. Last Monday was a tremendous and titanic day in the court system. It was like a big ship starting to make a turn.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that their governor did not have the authority to delay the state primary election until a later date. He is not the king. He is just the governor. He only has the authority given to him by the people. That was the correct conclusion he had initially made the day before but then signed an executive order the next.
The US Supreme Court also ruled on Monday that a federal judge lacked the authority to extend the number of days voters had to return absentee ballots. He is not the king. He is just a judge.
