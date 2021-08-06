Headlines Over the Last Week
To the Editor:
IMF warns: Inflation will last longer than expected.
Soviet immigrant (and registered Democrat) warns CRT resembles Marxist curriculum.
Cuban immigrant: What happened in Cuba is happening here.
CNN accused of “pro regime propaganda”.
Progressive left wing has highjacked the Democratic Party.
Border Patrol is overwhelmed.
Immigration crisis will get much worse.
Texas Border Patrol agents arrest MS-13 gang member.
Democratic cities call for more officers amid crime spike.
Fauci warns Covid is going to get much worse.
Pelosi is greatest threat to Constitutional liberty in our lifetime.
America could soon be on the brink of economic disaster.
Gas prices on the rise again.
Border Patrol sounds the alarm on illegal immigration.
Businesses close for lack of help (including right here!).
Charles Wade, BLM co-founder arrested for child sex trafficking.
NY Atty. Gen. finds Cuomo sexually assaulted several women.
NY Times is in China’s pocket.
Former ICE agent- “with Biden’s free-for-all, we’re pretty much screwed as a country”.
School Board President rips mic from parent speaking against CRT.
Filmmaker Ken Burns calls Zuckerberg “enemy of the state”.
Time for Biden to hold China accountable.
Facebook Executive helped Cuomo smear accuser.
Every Covid variant on the planet is coming through Biden’s open border.
Democrats are terrified of saying no the Squad.
That’s America this week! Are we going in the right direction? Are you better off now than you were two years ago?
Ron Willoughby
North Haverhill, N. H.
