Heal Our Nation
To the Editor:
I’m 71 years old. I attended Catholic schools. Occasionally the nuns invited someone from the police and fire departments to visit our classrooms. We were taught to respect and honor the men and women that protected our community, sometimes even laying down their lives in the process.
My heart is grieved as I watch the news and see what’s happening in our nation. Sure there may be some bad cops but overall cops are our friends. I’m outraged at what happened to George Floyd and justice must be served. However, I’m also outraged at the rioting, looting and destruction. Protest yes, but this out of control mayhem needs to stop.
We’ve taken prayer out of schools, rejected God’s boundaries, thrown out the 10 Commandments. Jesus’ name is taken in vain. God in His Word puts it like this in Isaiah 53:6 Living Bible (TLB) “We-everyone of us-have strayed away like sheep! We, who left God’s paths to follow our own. Yet God laid on Him (Jesus) the guilt and sins of every one of us!” Why? Because to God all lives matter and all lives should matter to us, from the preborn to the elderly, every person no matter what skin color and no matter what ethnicity. We are all human beings created in the image of God. When He created Adam and Eve, He put in them the DNA for all this variety and I praise Him for it. Genesis 1:31 New King James Version (NKJV) “Then God saw everything that He had made, and indeed it was very good.”
