Health Care for the Wealthy?
To the Editor:
I have been wondering if President Trump, and some of the other top Republicans at the national level, want low-income and middle-income people to die in large numbers. I know that sounds provocative, but please follow it through:
At present, more than twenty million people are insured by Obamacare. More than forty million had been unable to afford any health care at all back in 2010, prior to the Affordable Care Act! Yet Trump, Mitch McConnell, and many Senate Republicans have been trying for the last four years to get rid of this blessing. What if they succeed?
What if some of those previously covered by Obamacare are then diagnosed with cancer? Cancer is expensive, with treatment sometimes costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. Many (most?) can’t afford that treatment, so rather than bankrupt their families, they accept death. I don’t think I’m telling anyone anything; I’m pretty sure this has happened many times, right here where we all live. (Substitute Covid-19, or any number of serious illnesses, for cancer.)
