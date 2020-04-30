Health Care In Vermont
To the Editor:
Obviously here in Vermont if you don’t have COVID-19 your health is not important. We are sending people back to work, however we cannot get our preventative care.
Just wondering how a well-care visit is conducted over the phone. Interesting to see how my heart and lungs will be checked over the phone. Without going into details I have had some medical issues as many other people have and feel that a yearly doctors visit is important.
I am sure my insurance company will be billed for the same price as an in-office visit. I was told if I didn’t keep this phone, so to speak, well-care visit, I may not be seen for several months.
