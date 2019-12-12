Health Coverage Day
To the Editor:
December 12 is Universal Health Coverage Day, a day for celebration in most of the developed world. In this country, the richest in the world, and in this state, not so much.
At the federal level, government support for health care was first suggested a century ago and progress has been slow. Most recently federal support for health care has been partially reversed. The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) has been weakened, Medicare and Medicaid are constantly under threat, and the health of those without financial resources is undermined indirectly by lack of support for nutrition and housing.
In 2011, Act 48 put Vermont on a path to a single payer system, but it has been stalled almost from its passage. Even economical universal primary care has languished in the legislature. Meanwhile, ever-increasing insurance premiums, co-pays and deductibles make access to affordable health care further out of reach.
