Heat of Summer
To the Editor:
We had a couple warm days and already the electric company is lamenting about cutting down on electricity use.I wonder what will happen when everyone plugs in their electric cars.It will drive up the price of electricity and your savings will be gone.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
