Heat Pumps: A Homeowner’s Positive Experience
To the Editor:
I am a homeowner who has used heat pumps to exclusively heat and cool our home for over three years, including two complete winter seasons, I feel that I have a perspective on this issue. We have comfortably heated a 2,400 sq. ft home with three heat pumps in this three-story home. We rarely run more than one or two heat pumps at the same time. These are cold-climate heat pumps designed to provide heat down to -10. Our average monthly cost for all utilities for the past two years has been $125. Annually, this is slightly more than what one tank of heating oil would have cost this past winter. The technology is new, and it takes some time to get used to it, but there are significant benefits.
There have been several letters posted here about heat pumps. Unfortunately, most of them seem to have been written with a negative spin, often connected to the letter writer’s dislike for pending legislation called the Affordable Heat Act. I appreciate listening to different points of view on this important topic. A recent letter from Alison Despathy entitled 100 Reasons needs a response. Ms Despathy is passionate in her disdain for the Affordable Heat Act and is entitled to her opinion, but this recent letter contains many inaccurate and incendiary statements about heat pumps. It is all designed to further her support to defeat this legislation, but truth and accuracy are important pieces of this debate.
I need to respond to some of Ms. Despathy’s claims:
#1: Heat pumps are highly prone to mold and bacterial overgrowth. Actually, this appears to be an issue with some older ducted units. It is not a design issue, but rather improper installation and lack of routine maintenance. Most of the units Vermonters will be installing are ductless wall units. Properly installed units are unlikely to have mold issues.
#2: Heat pumps must be professionally serviced twice a year. Our manufacturer says annually, just like most heating systems. My experience is that the cleaning can be done by most do-it-yourselfers and takes less than an hour. Keeping your filters and drain clean are important.
#3: Heat pumps are supplemental systems only. That has not been our experience. Our house is comfortable year-round. With the right design, many Vermonters may find a heat pump system is right for them.
#4: The Affordable Heat Act brings high risk for fraud with the installation of inappropriate systems. Really? We all must do our homework when upgrading any home system. Efficiency Vermont’s website is a good place to start when deciding to make some changes.
If your current heating system is more than ten years old, you will be faced with making some decisions about upgrading your system in the next few years. Please research your options, even consider an energy audit to help you design your next steps. Our continued dependence on fossil fuels isn’t sustainable or good for the environment. Exploring other heating and cooling sources is what responsible Vermonters will do.
Dennis Casey
Groton, Vt.
