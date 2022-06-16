Hell, Let’s Just Gut the Bill of Rights

Oh, and by the way, Newcomb, Eddie didn’t say “automatic weapons.” Eddie said, “SEMI-automatic weapons.”
And so, it would seem that Michael Scanlon of Littleton is still on his suicide bomber’s jihad against the Second Amendment. (ignoring, as he does, Article 16th of the Vermont Constitution, ironically living as he does in New Hampshire, the freest state in America)
So, as long as we’re repealing amendments, let’s go whole hog.
Let’s repeal the First Amendment so that Michael is restrained from crying like a whipped puppy, begging pathetically for infringements upon liberty.
Let’s repeal the Fourth Amendment so we can check Michael’s medicine cabinet to make sure he has the medications he seems to need so badly.
Let’s repeal the Sixth Amendment so we can hold Michael for a good long time for observation so we can determine what help he needs.
Let’s repeal the Fifth Amendment so that we can compel Michael to explain his seditionist views before a court of law.
And finally, let’s repeal the Third Amendment, because the things Michael is saying is the stuff of the “troubled loner”, so he can enjoy the company of soldiers in his home.
(Maybe my neighbor Newcomb Greenleaf can help him find a psychologist. I checked the gun shops and they don’t have any.)
Three-fourths of the states (that’s 38 out of 50) in constitutional conventions or legislative action. That’s what’s required to pass a Constitutional amendment, which is what it takes to repeal one. (cf. Prohibition, Amendments 18 and 21)
