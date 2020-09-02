Help Me Understand…
To the Editor:
How Donald Trump and the Republican party can claim that the country will go to hell if the Democrats are elected at the same time the country is going to hell and they are driving the bus?
Stephanie Churchill
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
