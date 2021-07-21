Help Our Kids
To the Editor:
There is a potential for disaster on the horizon.
This new version of the Covid virus is producing more serious symptoms and has a higher death rate. Only one segment of our population has not been offered the Covid vaccination – our kids under 12 years old. And they will soon be returning to school.
Each day the school’s entire population will return home. Homes where adults are returning from mixing with their fellow workers or the general public. Then each morning the children return to their schools.
The family home is the critical place where the virus may be exchanged. Thus, the chances of spreading the virus to the school population will be extremely high. One way to minimize this problem is to have all the adults at home vaccinated. To do otherwise is tantamount to assisting in the creation of a deadly health situation for our kids.
Vermonters have risen to the challenge with their 83% vaccination rate and may minimize the danger of large numbers of our children contracting COVID. New Hampshire, with its 58% vaccination rate, may not fare as well.
Get vaccinated, because the kids cannot do so.
Robert O’Connor
Help Our Kids
Littleton, N. H.
