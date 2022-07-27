Help Vets!

On October 21, 2021, I got refused a dental voucher for a bad swollen tooth.
July 2022, New Hampshire got dental for vets through the VA clinic in Littleton. VA refused a ride from Lyndonville to Littleton, not in the red zone. Six years in the Navy don’t count.
Called RCT for a ride and offered a $40 donation. Refused because I don’t qualify. I make $1284 SSI and pay 50% rent. 75 years old, disabled, touchy heart, arthritis in the right leg and right arm.
Dental appointment canceled, no option. Took RCT from Lyndonville to Dartmouth for Dr. appointment in 2015, now not qualified? Had a part-time job then! So needlenose pliers to stop the pain! Killed nerve?
I thank New Hampshire for trying to help veterans live on! They care! No section 8, waiting list two years now! No funds? Surplus budget?
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.