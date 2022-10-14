Helping To Celebrate Waterford
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
As the Waterford Historical Society wraps up celebrating the notable change of name from Littleton on March 9, 1797, we acknowledge the following community partners who put their heart and soul into helping us generate a greater awareness of our hometown’s wide sweep of history:
Rep. Marcia Martel for securing a proclamation from Gov. Phil Scott for the 225th anniversary;
Davies Memorial Library Director Kandis Barrett and Trustees Joe Healy and Tim Yarrow for hosting our author presentation Waterford Speaks and the separate program on the archaeological history of the Connecticut River Valley with Jess Robinson, Vermont State Archaeologist;
School Principal Chris Miller and teachers Tracy Johnk and Kate Oswald, with a special shout-out to 8th grade graduate Lily Call for her wonderful trifold display;
Union Baptist Church pastors Clifton Bullock and Johnny Aseltine, plus church administrator Ginny Allen, for hosting our pop-up museum of stored artifacts that filled eight, 8-foot long tables during Family Fun Day;
Eddie’s Bakery and Paul Toney, Jr., the first business owner in town to invite the historical society to set up a display;
Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeff Gingue, member Ryan Aremburg, and Secretary Colleen Kozlowski for the crew’s amazing job demonstrating fire safety and hospitality, plus providing tables to show the department’s founding history from the WHS Archives.
We acknowledge you and everyone who came and supported this ambitious civic undertaking as we emerged from the pandemic.
Helen Pike
Waterford Historical Society President
Editor’s note: Also joining Helen Pike in endorsing this letter are fellow WHS members, Donna Heath, vice president, Roberta Smith, treasurer, Craig Brown and Sandy Lyon.
