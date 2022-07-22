Hemond for Caledonia County Sheriff

I have worked with Captain James Hemond for the past 4 years. He is one of the reasons I am a deputy sheriff. I had mentioned in passing that I was interested in the job and the next day Captain Hemond delivered an application to my house. Since the day I completed the academy I have learned and continue to learn a lot from him.His knowledge and dedication has helped me, as well as, numerous other deputies over the years succeed in this profession. Captain Hemond has always been available to answer questions and to back me up whenever I called. He has encouraged me and supported me through my time as a deputy.
Captain Hemond takes the time to check in and even review situations we deal with everyday with us and talk about how we can improve what we do. Captain Hemond is always looking to make what we do as a department better. He truly cares about the department and all of us that work of it. This is why I support him and look forward to voting for him in the primary for the next Caledonia County Sheriff on August 9th.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.