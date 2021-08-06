Hennessey Voting Record
To the Editor:
District 1 State Senator Erin Tapper Hennessey has quite a record going thus far this session.
She has voted with her Republican comrades to:
(1) Provide taxpayer public education funding for a program providing tuition assistance to religious schools, in clear violation of the separation of church and state;
(2) IN A BUDGET BILL, ban the teaching/discussion of so-called “divisive concepts”, such as systemic racism, in any programs/schools/agencies/businesses receiving state funding, ;
(3) IN A BUDGET BILL, ban abortions after 24 weeks, and require all women seeking abortion to undergo a particularly invasive ultrasound at their own expense;
(4) Phase out the Interest and Dividends Tax, paid almost entirely by the wealthy (most of whom pay few or no other state taxes) over the next few years;
(5) Prohibit the requiring of certain vaccinations (duh. COVID) to enter any public spaces in the name of so-called “medical freedom” by pontificating that all residents have the “natural, essential and inherent right to bodily integrity,” UNLESS, of course, they are pregnant women.
And, rest assured, she surely supports and will toe the Republican Party line and vote for every voter suppression bill that comes before the Senate this session. In addition, since early May, I have regularly contacted Senator Hennessey, by telephone, text message and email, to ask about her positions on these issues and to determine whether she agrees President Biden won a free and fair election, and she has not once seen fit to answer…her silence is deafening.
Senator Erin Tapper Hennessey and her Party present a clear and present danger to women’s rights, the separation of church and state, free speech, public health, fair taxation, and democracy itself.
Other than that, they are all probably doing a great job.
David H. Wood
Bethlehem, N. H.
