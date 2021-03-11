Herd Immunity to Covid
To the Editor:
An expert that argued in support of Derby Port Press owner Andre Desautels who is being sued by the Vermont attorney general for refusal to wear a mask in his business, stated in court that herd immunity would solve our problems with Covid 19. This is a Darwinian approach. She believes, literally, in survival of the fittest. The older, and weaker members of our society would be expected to die from the infection, while the rest, now immunized by exposure, would live. Herd immunity from vaccination would only begin when, if other diseases such as measles are any guide, more than 80% of the population has been given the vaccine. Vermont has only reached 25% to date.
As for her contention that masks don’t help prevent the spread of infectious agents, what would she think if she looked up from an operating table and saw that her doctor wasn’t wearing a mask?
Stan Pekala, DVM
Danville, Vt.
