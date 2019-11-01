Here It Is
To the Editor:
OK, here it is and I wonder if anyone cares. You begin the season with a 17-39 record and basically stink. Then by he 5th month of a 7 month season you win and then in the playoffs you knock off the best teams and win the series. That’s Wash Nats in a nut shell. How to explain the sudden power and pitching it took to win?
Other baseball players have done this too. There’s A-Roid, Barry Bonds, Ron Gant, etc. These guys became heroes overnight after forgotten, bad stats seasons. Steroids! Isn’t it obvious? And I wonder if anyone cares.
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury, Vermont
